Pakistan Navy holds inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion at Ormara

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion was held at Ormara, Balochistan . Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as chief guest, says a peress release of Pakistan Navy issued here on Friday.

21st Air Defence Battalion was raised about a decade ago at Manora, Karachi to provide Ground Based Air Defence to important coastal installations. The Battalion has now shifted to its permanent location at Ormara to fulfill operationally assigned tasks.

The Battalion is presently equipped with modern Air Defence Weapons and Sensors. Shifting of Air Defence Battalion at Ormara will further augment the Air Defence capability at western Area of Responsibility including CPEC related projects and Gwadar Port.