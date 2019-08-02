UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Holds Inauguration Ceremony Of 21St Air Defence Battalion At Ormara

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:35 PM

Pakistan Navy Holds Inauguration Ceremony Of 21St Air Defence Battalion At Ormara

Inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion was held at Ormara, Balochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd August, 2019) Inauguration ceremony of 21st Air Defence Battalion was held at Ormara, Balochistan. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

21st Air Defence Battalion was raised about a decade ago at Manora, Karachi to provide Ground Based Air Defence to important coastal installations.

The Battalion has now shifted to its permanent location at Ormara to fulfill operationally assigned tasks. The Battalion is presently equipped with modern Air Defence Weapons and Sensors. Shifting of Air Defence Battalion at Ormara will further augment the Air Defence capability at western Area of Responsibility including CPEC related projects and Gwadar Port.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan CPEC Gwadar

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari forms committee to determin ..

5 minutes ago

Minister chairs meeting of Punjab Welfare Trust

5 minutes ago

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times

6 minutes ago

Gasly tops times after rain hits second Hungary pr ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways teams catch 1,946 fare-dodgers i ..

6 minutes ago

Trump thumps stocks with more tariffs

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.