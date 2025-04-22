Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Pakistan Navy hosted the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Preparatory Workshop (IPW) in Karachi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Pakistan Navy hosted the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Preparatory Workshop (IPW) in Karachi.
According to a news release issued by the Director General of Public Relations (Navy), the workshop was attended by 42 foreign delegates representing 23 IONS member nations, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UK, etc.
Moreover, six countries, including India and the UAE, attended the meeting via Zoom Link.
The workshop serves as a key lead-up event to the upcoming IONS Conclave of Chiefs (Coc), providing a vital platform for participating nations to deliberate on regional maritime security and collaborative initiatives.
Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, welcomed all delegates and reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to strengthening maritime security through dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding.
He expressed hope that, with the cooperation and support of all participating delegations, the Preparatory Workshop would achieve its aims and objectives in the best interests of the region.
During the workshop, various speakers shared their insights on key issues related to regional maritime security.
The speakers highlighted the emerging challenges to maritime security and emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to address them. Participants were also briefed on the Pakistan Navy’s roles and initiatives in promoting peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.
The workshop aimed to enhance regional maritime collaboration and strategic coordination.
It provided a vital platform for participating delegates to engage in constructive dialogue on a wide range of issues critical to the safety, security, and stability of the Indian Ocean Region.
The successful conduct of the workshop reflects Pakistan Navy’s resolve to play an active role in promoting maritime security and prosperity in the region by further strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties among participating nations.
