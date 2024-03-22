Open Menu

Pakistan Navy In A Joint Operation With Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 145.6 Million Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 11:55 AM

A joint intelligence based operation, coordinated through Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre, was conducted by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Customs Intelligence in North Arabian Sea, in which 4104 bottles of Liquor were recovered

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2024) A joint intelligence based operation, coordinated through Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre, was conducted by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Customs Intelligence in North Arabian Sea, in which 4104 bottles of Liquor were recovered. The value of seized liquor is approximately PKR 145.6 million. The seized liquor has been handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal proceedings.

The successful joint operation by PN, PMSA and Pakistan Customs Intelligence resulting in seizure of liquor is a testament to the fact that despite the prevailing maritime situation in which the criminals are active for their nefarious designs and leaving no opportunity to defame Pakistan; PN, PMSA and Pakistan Customs are vigilant and remain committed in preventing the use of Pakistani waters and land for any Unlawful act.

PN and PMSA are committed to National obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at Sea.

