Pakistan Navy inaugurates new campus of Bahria Model College in Gwadar

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Pakistan Navy has inaugurated new campus of Bahria Model College in Gwadar according to Pakistan Navy spokesperson.Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani has inaugurated the college.

This campus of Bahria Model College is equipped with state of the art educational facilities and 523 girls and boys students are getting education from this college.Talking on the occasion Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayaz Gilani said that Pakistan Navy has always been striving to upgrade standard of living of people living in coastal areas and for the development of coastal areas.Education is key component in the progress and prosperity of country, he said.Officers of armed forces and local leaders also attended the ceremony.