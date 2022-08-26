Pakistan Navy inducts 2nd multi-role frigate PNS Taimur

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Pakistan Navy on Friday inducted second four Type 054-A/P multiple role frigate PNS TAIMUR into national fleet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy on Friday inducted second four Type 054-A/P multiple role frigate PNS TAIMUR into national fleet.

The induction ceremony of PNS TAIMUR, second of four Type 054-A/P multi role frigate was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

The contract for four multi-role frigates (Type 054-A/P) for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in June 2018. PNS TUGHRIL, the lead ship of Type 054-A/P was inducted into PN fleet in January this year. The second ship PNS TAIMUR was commissioned on 23 Jun 22 at Shanghai, China. During return passage to Pakistan, PNS TAIMUR port called Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and participated in bilateral naval exercises with various friendly countries.

While addressing at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that Type 054-A/P frigates were state-of-the-art, potent and multipurpose platforms which would serve Pakistan Navy for years to come.

The Chief Guest emphasized that such projects were manifestation of the trust and mutual cooperation that existed with our time tested friends. Naval Chief also highlighted importance of the developing geo-strategic environment in Indian Ocean and emphasized the need to have a potent Naval Force in order to counter rising maritime challenges.

He underlined the importance of strong maritime Defence and security for Pakistan and reiterated that induction of state of the art ships would significantly enhance Pakistan Navy's capability of safeguarding maritime interests of Pakistan.

Later, the Chief Guest handed over traditional Ship's scroll to Commander Pakistan Fleet followed by prayers from Almighty.

The ceremony was attended by worthy guests from Embassy of China and serving/ retired officers of Tri-services.

