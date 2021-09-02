UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Inducts First Long Range Maritime Patrol Jet

Induction ceremony of Pakistan Navy's first modern Long Range Maritime Patrol twin engine jet aircraft was held at PNS Mehran, Karachi

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Induction ceremony of Pakistan Navy's first modern Long Range Maritime Patrol twin engine jet aircraft was held at PNS Mehran, Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, where upon arrival at Mehran base, the Chief Guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The newly inducted twin engine jet aircraft is a variant of Brazilian built state-of-the-art Embraer Jet aircraft globally utilized in air operations.

Two more aircraft of the series have also been contracted by Pakistan Navy. These aircraft will be equipped with latest weapons and sensors to undertake Maritime Air Operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff paid rich tribute to Veteran Kashmiri Huriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and expressed condolence on his demise.

Later the Naval Chief commended remarkable transition of Pakistan Navy Air Arm from prop to jet age of Long Range Maritime Patrol Operations.

He reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of prevailing challenges and is committed to upgrade its combat inventory to generate swift response.

He also highlighted that Pakistan Navy is effectively contributing towards the government's policy of promoting peace and stability in the region as a responsible maritime nation.

He further underscored that Pakistan Navy is committed to safeguard its sea fronts while ensuring conducive maritime environment in the region.

Earlier during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted capabilities of the new aircraft and expressed hope that addition of this potent aircraft will enhance PN capabilities to protect Maritime interests of Pakistan.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi handed over aircraft documents to Commanding Officer of the concerned squadron. The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired PN officers and CPOs and Sailors.

