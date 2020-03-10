UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 For Greener Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:17 PM

Pakistan Navy Initiates Large Scale Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 For Greener Pakistan

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasiinaugurated Pakistan Navy Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 by planting a tree sapling at Shuhada Monument lawn at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasiinaugurated Pakistan Navy Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 by planting a tree sapling at Shuhada Monument lawn at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The campaign is marked to contribute towards improving ecosystem, subsiding alarming climate changes and meaningfully participating in national drive of Plant for Pakistan in line with vision of the government.

Chief of the Naval Staff, in his message onSpring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 highlighteddevastating effects of climate change and emphasized the need for redressal of this National Security Challenge with shared efforts. The Naval Chief underlined that millions of trees have been planted in naval shore establishments along coastal belt to create awareness and achieve sustainable results.

The Admiral urged the need of upscale afforestation efforts for socio-economic development and healthier environment for future generations. Pakistan Navy, under the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 plans to plant 300,000 indigenous tree saplings alone at Margalla Hills, whereas the overall target remains in excess of 4 million trees in different parts of country during present year. Pakistan Navy has initiated afforestation drive to combat & diminish the effects of global warming and being a striking part of this noble cause. The ceremony was attended by senior Navalofficers and personnel. Besides, special prayersfor successful completion and encouraging effects of afforestation drive were also offered.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Navy Government Million

Recent Stories

Attack on Nawaz  Sharif’s personal physician: S ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh govt to launch travel advisory to control Co ..

22 minutes ago

Message By Chief Of The Naval Staff On The Occasio ..

31 minutes ago

North Korea seeks attention with weapons test: Seo ..

34 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports new coronavirus case

34 minutes ago

China develops robot for throat swab sampling

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.