Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

The military’s media wing says that it is the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare United intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that it was the recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the ISPR shared the video clip in which Indian submarine could clearly be seen.

It wrote, “#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1. The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan, ”.