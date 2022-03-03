Pakistan Navy Intercepts, Tracks Indian Submarine: ISPR
Published March 03, 2022 | 03:43 PM
The military’s media wing says that it is the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare United intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.
The military’s media wing said that it was the recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, the ISPR shared the video clip in which Indian submarine could clearly be seen.
It wrote, “#PakistanNavy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1. The recent incident being the fourth detection in last 5 years is reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence & resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan, ”.