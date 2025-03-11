Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Invites Applications For Permanent Commission Term 2025-B

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Navy invites applications for permanent commission term 2025-B

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Navy has announced that registration for Permanent Commission Term 2025-B as PN Cadet will continue until March 23, 2025, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Sukkur, Pakistani male candidates who have passed Matric/Intermediate or O/A levels with at least 60% marks are eligible to register.

Additionally, FSc (Pre-Engineering) students who have passed Part-1 with 65% marks can also apply.

The age limit for unmarried female candidates is 17-21 years, while for Armed Forces Services candidates, it is 17-23 years. Interested candidates can visit the Pakistan Navy's website ((link unavailable)) to register online until March 23, 2025.

Candidates have been advised to contact the Pakistan Navy Recruitment and Selection Center, BKR Island Sukkur, for detailed information about the commission.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

32 minutes ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

55 minutes ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

2 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

3 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

3 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

3 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

3 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

3 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

4 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan