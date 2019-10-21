UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Joins Trans Regional Maritime Network, Italy For Ensuring Safe Maritime Traffic

Mon 21st October 2019

Pakistan Navy joined 32-member Trans Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN), based in Italy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) Pakistan Navy joined 32-member Trans Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN), based in Italy. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally signed the ‘Note of Accession’ for joining the organization at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Ambassador of the Italian Republic H.E MrStefano Pontecorvowas also present atthe occasion.

Trans Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN) was established in 2008 to facilitate exchange of maritime information at Trans Regional level amongst the participating nations. By joining T-RMN community, Pakistan Navy will have access to maritime related information which will augment the comprehensive maritime picture already being maintained at Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JIMCC) of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

JMICC is rapidly evolving as the hub of maritime related information in the region since its inception in 2013. Presently, the centeris integrated with various regional and trans regional stakeholders to strengthen maritime security in the region.

Integration of Pakistan Navy in T-RMN is an important step towards the Pakistan Navy's vision of ensuring safety and security at high seas through a collaborative approach.Such multilateral arrangements play a vital role in exchange of information among member nations on maritime trafficplying across the world.



