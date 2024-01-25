Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday kicked off its Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to critically evaluate its combat readiness and strategy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Navy on Thursday kicked off its Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to critically evaluate its combat readiness and strategy.

The opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy's exercise Sea Spark 2024 was held here, and participated by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The participants present at the event were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise that would engage all combat assets of Pakistan Navy as well as Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Special Forces and Pakistan Marines.

In Exercise Sea Spark 2024, personnel and assets of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in joint operations. This exercise will further strengthen Pakistan's resolve to maintain peace and security in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of the Federal Ministries including Defence, Foreign Affairs, Law and National Security Division as well as a large number of Armed Forces officers.