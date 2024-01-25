Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 To Evaluate Combat Readiness

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan Navy kicks Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to evaluate combat readiness

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday kicked off its Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to critically evaluate its combat readiness and strategy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Pakistan Navy on Thursday kicked off its Exercise Sea Spark 2024 to critically evaluate its combat readiness and strategy.

The opening ceremony of Pakistan Navy's exercise Sea Spark 2024 was held here, and participated by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The participants present at the event were briefed on the objectives and strategy of the exercise that would engage all combat assets of Pakistan Navy as well as Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Special Forces and Pakistan Marines.

In Exercise Sea Spark 2024, personnel and assets of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in joint operations. This exercise will further strengthen Pakistan's resolve to maintain peace and security in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives of the Federal Ministries including Defence, Foreign Affairs, Law and National Security Division as well as a large number of Armed Forces officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy ISPR Event All

Recent Stories

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri

1 minute ago
 Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWM ..

Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers

1 minute ago
 PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for ..

PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..

1 minute ago
 IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general p ..

IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls

1 minute ago
 Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister f ..

Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..

8 minutes ago
 Providing standard health facilities to citizens g ..

Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..

7 minutes ago
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilit ..

Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief

7 minutes ago
 PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana ..

PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases

1 minute ago
 Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities b ..

Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen

1 minute ago
 Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail

1 minute ago
 Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

Meeting reviews preparation for general elections

1 minute ago
 Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' ..

Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan