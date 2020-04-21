UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2020 For Greener Pakistan”

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:29 PM

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2020 For Greener Pakistan”

Pakistan Navy, in line with the Govt of Pakistan vision of “Clean and Green Pakistan”launched the fifth consecutive campaign on Mangroves Plantation in the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020) Pakistan Navy, in line with the Govt of Pakistan vision of “Clean and Green Pakistan”launched the fifth consecutive campaign on Mangroves Plantation in the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal RasoolLodhigraced the occasion as Chief Guest and inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2020 by planting sapling of Mangroves at Port Bin Qasim area. This year Campaign entails an effort to plant over 3Million Mangroves in the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea intrusion and sustainment of marine life. Unfortunately over the years, Mangroves along the Pakistani coast have lessened due to negligence and apathy of all concerned. Being a major stakeholder of the maritime domain and realizing the importance of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy has taken a major initiative to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast. Realizing the importance of Mangroves forests in combating pollution, countering coastal erosion and providing a number of economic and financial opportunities to coastal communities, Pakistan Navy in line with the vision of the Federal Government regularly under takes Mangroves Plantation Campaigns. In last 4 years, since the beginning of the mangrove plantation, Pakistan Navy has planted over 6 million mangroves all along the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan.


On this occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff in his message highlighted the severe environmental challenges due to high deforestation rate. The disquieting decline rate of mangroves has affected biodiversity of coastal areas and degraded the marine eco system. Therefore, it is imperative to forestall deforestation through well conceived policies and integrated institutional measure for economic sustenance and growth. The Naval Chief in his message reiterated Pakistan Navy’s commitment to play its role in preserving Mangroves forests and urged the Government departments, industrial community and individuals to join hands in this undertaking for the benefit of marine ecology and preserving the nature for future generations.

Due to nCOVID-19 pandemic, the mangrove plantation ceremony was attended by limited number of officials from Federal/ Provincial Forest Departments and reps of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).During the ceremony the representatives appreciated efforts of Pakistan Navy and extended their whole hearted support and technical assistance including survey of potential sites prior plantation of mangroves and provision of mangroves seeds/ saplings to Pakistan Navy for plantation at massive scale.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Navy Bin Qasim 2020 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

28 seconds ago

Global concern about the spread of the Coronavirus ..

15 minutes ago

Rs 437.7 mln distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat p ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Recommends Physical Distancing in Belarus Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Brent oil drops under $20, lowest since 2001

3 minutes ago

6 dead, 737 injured in 660 road accidents in Punja ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.