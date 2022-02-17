Pakistan Navy maritime drill SEASPARK-2022 commences

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy's major maritime exercise SEASPARK-22 opening ceremony was held here and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest.

The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness and validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy against envisaged threat spectrum, especially in maritime domain, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

In the opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise.

He emphasized that challenges of Grey-Hybrid warfare and contemporary geo- strategic environment necessitate adroit response by Pakistan Navy.

He also highlighted factors impinging upon type and character of warfare in contemporary environment warranting continuous appraisal of environment and reassessment of own plans.

He affirmed that Pakistan Navy remained combat ready and fully cognizant of its responsibility to safeguard national maritime interests during peace and war times.

He stressed that exercise SEASPARK-22 would provide impetus to Pakistan's resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

The exercise SEASPARK-22 will be conducted in Arabian Sea along Pakistan Coast. All naval platforms and assets of Pakistan Navy, Special Forces and Pakistan Marines detachments along with other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise.

The exercise is being attended by representatives of Ministries of Defence, Maritime Affairs, Interior and National Security Division.

