Pakistan Navy marks 49th HANGOR Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy observed 49th HANGOR Day to commemorate the historic event in which Pakistan Navy Submarine HANGOR sank Indian Navy Frigate KHURKI and crippled INS KIRPAN in 1971 war in a spectacular war action.

In order to pay tribute, Pakistan Navy marked December 9th as HANGOR Day which was reminiscent of unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of Pakistan Navy's Submarine HANGOR during 1971 war. This year also an impressive ceremony was held at PN Dockyard Karachi to mark HANGOR Day, said a news release on Wednesday.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the ceremony as chief guest.

Submarine HANGOR remained a pride for Pakistan Navy in 1971 war and her gallant action was not only a spectacular tactical battle resulting in sinking of Indian Navy's Frigate but it was a strategic overture of Pakistan Navy which effectively thwarted and marginalized Indian aggression imposed on Pakistan during 1971 war. This heroic action took place at south east of 'Diu Head' on west coast of India. The event was distinguished in naval history for being the first and only successful kill by a conventional submarine after WW-II. Owing to the outstanding leadership of its Commanding Officer, then Commander Ahmed Tasnim and the professional crew, enemy remained unable to detect the submarine as it successfully returned Karachi on completion of the mission.

On the occasion, the message of Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Tasnim (then Commanding Officer of submarine HANGOR) was aired. The Admiral paid rich tribute to the valiant crew for their service in defence of the motherland in general and Pakistan Navy in particular. He said that HANGOR was a luminous part of Pakistan Navy history and will always be remembered.

Pakistan Navy submarine HANGOR was the first of Daphne class submarines acquired from France. Commissioned in 1969, it served Pakistan Navy with honour till her decommissioning in 2006. It now stand proud at Pakistan Maritime Museum Karachi as a symbol of courage and victory. In recognition of their courage, the valiant crew of HANGOR was decorated with four Sitara-e-Jurrat, six Tamgha-e-Jurrat and sixteen lmtiazi Asnad. This was the highest number of operational gallantry awards given to a single unit of Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy Submarine Force continues to live up to their reputation. Their valiant performance post Pulwama incident was a testament of courage and professionalism. Their forward deployment deterred the adversary in mitigating any maritime aggression and misadventure. PN submarines have always remained a source of terror in enemy's heart.

The ceremony was attended by large number of PN officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy civilians.