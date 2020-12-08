UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Marks 62nd Gwadar Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan Navy marks 62nd Gwadar Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy observed 62nd Gwadar Day with traditional fervor.

The day is observed every year to mark the merger of Gwadar with Pakistan, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Various activities were held at Gwadar under the auspices of Pakistan Navy and Commander Coast (COMCOAST), Vice Admiral Zahid llyas graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The chief guest while interacting with the notables, highlighted Pakistan Navy's commitment for the development of coastal region. He also underscored rigorous efforts of Pakistan Navy to ensure Maritime Security of Gwadar Port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In the historical context, Gwadar was formally handed over to Pakistan in 1958 by Oman. Initially, a Naval platoon led by the then Lt.

Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey of Pakistan Navy landed at Gwadar and unfurled Pakistan's flag.

The day was started by an impressive Flag Hoisting Ceremony held at PNS AKRAM, Gwadar. Various activities were organized by Pakistan Navy including conduct of boat rally, Hovercraft maneuvers, demonstrations by Special Service Group (Navy) and Naval Aviation at the beach front. The enthusiasm of the locals remained prodigious wherein large number of spectators enjoyed the events.

Gwadar Day celebrations were aimed at rekindling the awareness about the history of Gwadar among the masses. A large number of audience including Civil dignitaries, Military officials and local notables also witnessed the activities while observing COVID-19 precautions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Oman CPEC Gwadar Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

16 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

31 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

22 minutes ago

AIOU holds condolence reference in memory of Prof. ..

22 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of forme ..

22 minutes ago

Liberia votes on Weah plan to cut presidential ter ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.