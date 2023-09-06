Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Marks Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Pakistan Navy Wednesday celebrated 'National Defence Day' with reverence and effervescent spirit to commemorate supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Indo-Pak War

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy Wednesday celebrated 'National Defence Day' with reverence and effervescent spirit to commemorate supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

In his message on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi paid homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis who repulsed blatant aggression of enemy and foiled its nefarious designs with support of the people, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The day displayed the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland and glorifies the indomitable bond of the Nation and the Armed Forces to stand together in the face of adversity and belligerence.

The admiral reiterated that Pakistan Navy maintained perpetual readiness to deter war, ensure maritime defence and proactively contributed to nation building initiatives.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Quran Khawani was held for interminable peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war.

Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf laid floral wreath at Shuhada's Monument at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha.

The wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada's memorials at Field Command Headquarters.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted the significance of the day.

All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions.

Other activities of the day included various sports matches in Pakistan Navy units.

