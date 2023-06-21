UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Marks World Hydrography Day

Published June 21, 2023

Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy has observed World Hydrography Day (WHD) with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness on the importance of hydrography and its role towards blue economy and ultimately national growth.

The WHD is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year to appreciate the work done in the field of hydrography to support safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas. Every year a specific theme related to contribution of hydrography in world maritime affairs is orchestrated by International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), said a news release on Wednesday.

This year, the theme of WHD is "Hydrography - underpinning the digital twin of the ocean".

Digital twin is a high resolution, near real time virtual representation of the ocean which will help in informed decision making by policy makers/ scientists based on trustable predictions of the ocean's future behaviour.

Pakistan Navy being the sole proprietor of the national hydrographic domain celebrates this day every year to underscore the significance of hydrography towards all marine and maritime related activities. Pakistan Navy is ever ready to continuously contribute towards oceanic research with ultimate goal to support blue economy.

