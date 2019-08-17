Pakistan Navy men awarded for gallantry performances during standoff with Indian Navy

President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred military medals and honours upon valiant sons of the soil for their remarkable performance during recent standoff, a Pakistan Navy press release said Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred military medals and honours upon valiant sons of the soil for their remarkable performance during recent standoff, a Pakistan Navy press release said Saturday.

During post the Pulwama standoff, Indian Navy deviously deployed its submarine against Pakistan. However, owing to the professionalism and dexterity, the valiant Pakistan Navy aviation officers, Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar and Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud onboard Pakistan Navy's P3C Orion Aircraft successfully detected and blocked the Indian submarine from entering into Pakistani waters.

Likewise, Pakistan Navy submarines remained discreetly deployed in adversary areas to thwart enemy's nefarious designs.

In recognition of acts of gallantry and valour during the crisis, Captain Syed Ailya Hassan and Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar were conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat, and Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud was awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

President Dr Arif Alvi has also approved military and civil awards to officers, chief petty officers/ sailors and civilians of Pakistan Navy.

The awards include three Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), two Sitara-e-Basalat, eight Tamgha-e-Basalat, 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 13 Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, four awards of Imtiazi Sanad and 98 awards of Tamgha-e- Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon master chief petty officers, chief petty officers and sailors.

Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff was also awarded to 66 officers, master chief petty officers, chief petty officers/sailors and civilians in recognition of excellence and outstanding performance in their respective fields.