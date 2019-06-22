Pakistan Navy observes World Hydrography Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Navy has observed World Hydrography Day with an aim to create awareness about the importance of Hydrography and its role towards blue economy and overall national growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan Navy has observed World Hydrography Day with an aim to create awareness about the importance of Hydrography and its role towards blue economy and overall national growth.

Pakistan Navy Hydrographic department was aptly fulfilling this international obligation, to ensure availability of updated information for mariners who traverse through the busy shipping lanes along Pakistan's coast round the year, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The theme selected for this year was "Hydrographic Information Driving Marine Knowledge". Hydrography underpins almost every activity associated with the sea such as safety of navigation, economic development, oceanographic research, environmental protection, ports and harbour construction, marine resource exploitation, integrated coastal zone management, disaster management and maritime boundary delimitation between neighboring countries.

Every year on 21 June, World Hydrography Day was celebrated across the world, under the auspices of International Hydrographic Organization, to draw worldwide attention towards the importance of hydrography and to appreciate the work done in this important field in support of safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas around the globe.

Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 Kilometers (Km) of coastline and an area of around 290,000 Square Km at sea. More than 90 per cent of Pakistan's trade by volume and 70 per cent by value is carried out through Arabian sea.

As per Conventions on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), Pakistan like other coastal states, is responsible for carrying out hydrographic surveys and production of nautical charts/ maps to provide accurate information to the mariners for safe sea passage.