Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020) Pakistan Navy observed World Oceans Day with an aim to create awareness on importance of clean oceans, their protection and preservation.

Every year on 8 June, World Oceans Day is celebrated across the world under the auspices of the United Nations, to highlight the importance of oceans and to create awareness on role of oceans in sustenance of life. The theme selected for this year’s World Oceans Day is “Innovation for a sustainable ocean”. Oceans are an essential component of the earth’s ecosystem and sustainable oceans are critical for sustenance of life on earth. As the challenges to the oceans continue to grow, so does the need for novel solutions to fight these challenges.

Pakistan Navy has been observing the day with zeal and enthusiasm. In Pakistan Navy, numerous activities were arranged throughout the year which included Harbour and Beach Cleaning Campaigns, Lectures & Seminars on significance of the day as well as Social Media Campaigns.

Amidst the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 activities, while avoiding/ involving social gatherings, the efforts have now been focused on display of banners, distribution of pamphlets, publications of articles and telecast of event specific documentaries. Such events played a pivotal role in enhancing awareness regarding importance of clean oceans amongst the general populace.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the day, said that Pakistan Navy has remained cognizant of the significance of clean oceans. He urged to re-affirm Pakistan Navy’s commitment for preserving sustainable use of oceans and marine resources so that future generations can benefit from this treasure trove.

