Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022) World Oceans Day is celebrated to focus the maintenance and development of the oceans and coastal areas. Oceans are very important for mankind as these are major source of sustenance of life on earth and act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50% of the oxygen produced on this planet. They are also major absorbers of greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide. Oceans regulate our climate holding 97% of the water on earth, almost all rain that drops on land comes from the sea. The human activity on land is directly affecting the oceans and the life that flourishes within.

The theme selected for World Oceans Day-2022 by United Nations is, ‘Revitalization: Collective Action for the Oceans'. This offers an opportunity to shed light on the communities, ideas and solutions, working together to protect and revitalize the oceans and everything they sustain.

To commemorate significance of the World Oceans Day, Pakistan Navy is playing a lead role in promoting safe and sustainable use of ocean resources.

Some of the major Pakistan Navy initiatives include; beach cleaning, construction of harbour debris collection barges, intensive Mangroves plantation, banning use of destructive fishing nets, tackling oil pollution at sea and coordination with industrial community to reduce waste disposal that causes marine pollution. An active and forthcoming participation by all and Marine community in particular will help promote the essence of the day. In this regard National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) has also arranged a number of activities including seminar/ webinar and panel discussions focusing on ocean resources and Blue Economy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message of the day reaffirmed PN resolve and commitment to make every effort to protect, preserve and conserve the oceans for our future generations.