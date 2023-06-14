Pakistan Navy on high alert amid Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy has put all its available resources at high alert with requisite assets to provide assistance to the inhabitants of coastal areas of Sindh in case of any emergency amid Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY.

The Pakistan Navy troops have evacuated 700 personnel from various Goths of Shah Bandar and 64 fishermen have been rescued from sea, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

A cyclone monitoring cell has been activated at Headquarters Commander Karachi for monitoring the developments and coordinating the responses.

The Pakistan Navy Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) is relaying information at regular intervals to all stakeholders especially the fishermen community not to venture out to open sea in rough weather.

The Pakistan Navy emergency response and medical teams have been deployed at Coastal areas of Balochistan and rural areas of Sindh including Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Sanghar for swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions. PN Ships are patrolling and maintaining vigilance in the open sea to render assistance to vessels in distress. PN hospitals in Karachi are on high alert to deal with any emergency.

Besides closely monitoring the developments, Pakistan Navy is maintaining continuous liaison with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Government and Local Administration to provide emergency assistance as and when required.