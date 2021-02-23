Pakistan Navy Operational Commands seminar held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Operational Commands seminar was held at Bahria Auditorium Karachi here on Tuesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest, said a news release on Tuesday.

While addressing the seminar, Naval Chief emphasized on maintaining highest level of combat readiness.

Chief of the Naval Staff further explained to constantly align employment and development strategies with evolving threats to deliver a resolute and strong response to any misadventure by the adversary.

The Admiral reiterated PN resolve to ensure seaward defence and to safeguard national maritime interests of the motherland at all costs.

He highlighted various development initiatives being undertaken by Pakistan Navy to maintain a balanced and potent force capable to defend Pakistan against maritime threats and challenges.

Chief Guest while appreciating quality of the papers commended panel members for presenting well researched papers and organizers for conducting the seminar in a professional manner.

Pakistan Navy Operational Command Seminar was a prominent event held annually under the auspices of Operational Commands Fleet and Coastal Command during which selected panels of officers from relevant Commands presented papers on contemporary naval professional issues.