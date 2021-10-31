Pakistan Navy participates 8th multinational exercise in Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy on Sunday participated in the 8th multinational Special Operations Exercise NUSRET 2021 in Turkey.

Special Operation Forces (SOF) from 12 countries have participated in the Exercise, said the Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy in a tweet on its official handle.

The aim of the Exercise was to develop synergy and interoperability among SOF teams. The drill also included Under Water EOD and Mines Counter Measures Operations.