Pakistan Navy Participates In Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition-2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising of PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS AZMAT along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship KOLACHI Port Called at Doha, Qatar to participate in Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition (DIMDEX-22)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022) Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising of PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS AZMAT along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship KOLACHI Port Called at Doha, Qatar to participate in Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition (DIMDEX-22). During the exhibition Commander Logistics Rear Admiral AbidHameed represented Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at Doha port, Pakistan Navy Flotilla was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Qatar Commodore SaqibIlyas and Commander Protocol & Organization QENF Brigadier Salim Ahmed.

During stay at port, Flag Officer and Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of PN ships Called-on various dignitaries including Fleet Commander of Qatari Emiri Naval Force, Commander Qatari Coast Guards, Commander Kuwaiti Navy, Chief of Staff of Libyan Armed Forces, Commander Azerbaijani delegation and Iranian Naval Chief. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and further enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Taking the opportunity Flag Officer conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

DIMDEX being a premier defence exhibition is attended by large number of Maritime security/ Defence services, providing opportunity to enhance maritime defence cooperation, besides showcasing own strengths in defence industrial sector. The visit by Pakistan Navy Ships serves to project Pakistan’s shipbuilding capabilities and indigenous defence expertise. On the side lines of the exhibition Middle Eastern Naval Commanders Conference, Cross ship visits and Warship displays were conducted to enhance mutual cooperation amongst naval fraternity.

The hallmark of visit was celebration of Pakistan Day i.e. 23rd March 2022 at Doha. The event was celebrated with national fervour. PN Ship hosted reception onboard in honour of the Qatari Ministers, senior defence officials and large number of diplomatic core.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close defence bilateral relations nurtured over the years through multitudes of naval collaborations and exercises. Visit of PN Flotilla to Qatar would strengthen bilateral ties; enhance naval collaboration and interoperability with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces.

