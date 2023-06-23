Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Navy personnel conferred military awards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday conferred awards as the Chief Guest in an Investiture Ceremony to naval personnel held at Karachi.

The recipients of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Cdre Shahzad Iqbal, Cdre Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja, Cdre Muhammad Ahsan Raza Mallhi and Cdre Syed Talat Hussain.

Recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) included Cdr Kabbir Yahya Khan, Cdr Muhammad Atif Khan and Lt Cdr Abdul Rehman Khan.

Tamgha-i-Basalat was conferred to Cdr Syed Eusaf Viqar and Barkat Ali LCDT was awarded Imtiazi Sanad, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

In addition, 14 Awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-I, 17 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-II and 10 awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military)-III were conferred upon CPOs and Sailors.

Letter of Commendation by Chief of the Naval Staff was awarded to 29 Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Navy Yahya Khan Talat Hussain

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

53 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

1 hour ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

1 hour ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

1 hour ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

2 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

3 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan