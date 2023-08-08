Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Upon Military Awards

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Military awards were conferred on naval personnel here at the Pakistan Navy Investiture Ceremony 2023 on Tuesday.

Chief of Staff (COS) Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf was the chief guest at the ceremony, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Commodore Syed Naved Ahsan and Commodore Amir Hanif received Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while Captain Dr Amjad Nawaz, Commander Rizwan Ahmad, Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Imran, Lieutenant Commander Faisal Ayub and Lieutenant Commander Syed Muhammad Hasan Rizvi were the recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Two awards of TK(M)-II and nine awards of TK(M)-Ill were also conferred upon CPOs and sailors of Pakistan Navy whereas letters of commendation from the Chief of the Naval Staff were awarded to 17 officers, CPOs/ sailors and Navy civilians.

The ceremony was attended by officers of the Pakistan Navy.

