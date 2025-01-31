Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in Joint Operation

KARACHI (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 January, 2025) :

In a major crackdown on smuggling, the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully intercepted a stateless vessel carrying illicit liquor worth over PKR 240 million off the coast of Pakistan.



According to officials, the joint intelligence-based operation (JIBO) was conducted to prevent the illegal distribution of contraband within the country. The swift action by maritime forces thwarted the smuggling attempt, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to combating illegal trade and strengthening maritime security.



The confiscated liquor has been handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings. Authorities emphasized that the successful operation highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency coordination in safeguarding national waters and curbing illicit activities.