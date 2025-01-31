Open Menu

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, And ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million In Joint Operation

Published January 31, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in Joint Operation

KARACHI (Zohaib Mansha - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 January, 2025) :
In a major crackdown on smuggling, the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully intercepted a stateless vessel carrying illicit liquor worth over PKR 240 million off the coast of Pakistan.


According to officials, the joint intelligence-based operation (JIBO) was conducted to prevent the illegal distribution of contraband within the country. The swift action by maritime forces thwarted the smuggling attempt, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to combating illegal trade and strengthening maritime security.


The confiscated liquor has been handed over to the ANF for further legal proceedings. Authorities emphasized that the successful operation highlights the effectiveness of inter-agency coordination in safeguarding national waters and curbing illicit activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Pakistani Rupee Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..

1 minute ago
 KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Cent ..

KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..

19 seconds ago
 RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

20 seconds ago
 Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

22 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders better traffic management on B ..

Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious t ..

Pakistan endowed immense potential for religious tourism: STF panelists

1 minute ago
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points

1 minute ago
 Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive ..

Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad

45 minutes ago
 Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit ..

Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM

56 minutes ago
 SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resi ..

SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri- ..

56 minutes ago
 Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions T ..

Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

56 minutes ago
 Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan