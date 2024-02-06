Pakistan Navy, PMSA Save Lives Of 9 Indian Nationals Among Seamen At Sea
The Pakistan Navy in coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved the lives of nine Indian seamen at sea
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Navy in coordination with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) saved the lives of nine Indian seamen at sea.
An Ocean Tug SAS-5 registered at St Kitts & Nevis was disabled for last few days near the Indian coast at a position 167 NM South East of Karachi. The tug suffered a failure of its electric generators and had no electrical supply, a Pakistan Navy news release on Monday said.
In early morning of February 4, Pakistan Navy Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) received a distress signal from the Ocean. The Tug began its voyage from Indian port of Debhol at Maharashtra on February 1 and was heading to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Upon receipt of information, the Pakistan Navy in coordination with HQ PMSA generated response to initiate a search and rescue operation to provide assistance to the stranded Tug.
Initially, PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft was tasked to locate the tug at sea followed by a search and rescue operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) KASHMIR which was deployed on routine maritime security operations in the area.
Upon reaching the distressed Tug, PMSS KASHMIR secured the Tug alongside and after three hours of strenuous repair efforts the defect was rectified. Besides technical assistance, medical facilities, fresh water and cooked meals were also provided to the fatigued crew of the Tug. Upon completion of SAR operation, the tug successfully resumed its voyage towards next port of call at Sharjah.
The professional and timely response by PN & PMSA assets was highly acknowledged and lauded by the salvaged crew of the Tug.
