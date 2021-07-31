Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded crew members of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday successfully ensured recovery of stranded crew members of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H during conduct of joint assistance operation south of Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday successfully ensured recovery of stranded crew members of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H during conduct of joint assistance operation south of Karachi.

PMSA's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received the report that Merchant Vessel (MV) SUVARI H which had sailed from Kandla, India for Bossasso, Somalia got stranded approximately 180 Nautical Miles south of Karachi along with 18 crew members onboard at sea, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Pakistan Navy in coordination with the PMSA, immediately tasked ships and aircraft to provide assistance to the stranded ship and save precious lives.

Pakistan Navy and the PMSA aircraft, after arriving at scene of incident dropped life rafts to assist stranded crew at sea and coordinated their recovery through nearby Merchant Vessel MT ELAN VITAL.

"Up till now, 15 crew members have been recovered whereas three crew members are still missing," it said.

Pakistan Navy and the PMSA ships were also conducting search and rescue operation for the missing crew around the reported position.

Pakistan Navy, being overall coordinator of NAVAREA IX, always accords priority to maritime safety and responds immediately to render assistance to shipping community in distress at sea.