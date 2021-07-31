UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy, PMSA Successfully Recovers Stranded Crew Members Of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:03 AM

Pakistan Navy, PMSA successfully recovers stranded crew members of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday successfully ensured recovery of stranded crew members of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H during conduct of joint assistance operation south of Karachi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday successfully ensured recovery of stranded crew members of Merchant Vessel SUVARI H during conduct of joint assistance operation south of Karachi.

PMSA's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received the report that Merchant Vessel (MV) SUVARI H which had sailed from Kandla, India for Bossasso, Somalia got stranded approximately 180 Nautical Miles south of Karachi along with 18 crew members onboard at sea, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Pakistan Navy in coordination with the PMSA, immediately tasked ships and aircraft to provide assistance to the stranded ship and save precious lives.

Pakistan Navy and the PMSA aircraft, after arriving at scene of incident dropped life rafts to assist stranded crew at sea and coordinated their recovery through nearby Merchant Vessel MT ELAN VITAL.

"Up till now, 15 crew members have been recovered whereas three crew members are still missing," it said.

Pakistan Navy and the PMSA ships were also conducting search and rescue operation for the missing crew around the reported position.

Pakistan Navy, being overall coordinator of NAVAREA IX, always accords priority to maritime safety and responds immediately to render assistance to shipping community in distress at sea.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Somalia Pakistan Navy From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

36 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

36 minutes ago
 European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss ..

European Council Chief, Israeli President Discuss 'New Phase in Relations'

15 minutes ago
 PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-mi ..

PTI to be in leading role in alliance with like-minded in Sindh: SAPM

15 minutes ago
 Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: S ..

Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: Senator Buppi

15 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 24 more lives, infects 2,862 other ..

Covid-19 claims 24 more lives, infects 2,862 others

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.