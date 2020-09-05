UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Post-flood Relief Assistance Continues In Sindh

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 03:35 PM

Pakistan Navy post-flood relief assistance continues in Sindh

The Pakistan Navy relief operation continued to meet post-flood eventualities and to ensure restoration of flooded areas with rescue/ relief efforts at various localities of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy relief operation continued to meet post-flood eventualities and to ensure restoration of flooded areas with rescue/ relief efforts at various localities of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy Emergency Response teams are consistently supplying basic food necessities and medical care to flood-ridden victims.

Pakistan Navy diving teams equipped with boats and special diving kits carried out search and rescue operation at District Badin and District Tando Bago in coordination with District Administration, said a news release here on Saturday.

Additionally, Pakistan Navy diving and response teams are stationed at various locations in Karachi and other parts of Sindh for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due to flooding.

Pakistan Navy troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in areas of Allah Bux Goth, Mirpur Bathoro, Ramzan Ghagar Goth, Umer Ghagar Goth, Sain Dino Jutt Goth, Allah Bux Jutt Goth, Ghulam Rathoo Jutt Goth, Rajab Khan Goth and Misri Jutt Goth in Sindh.

Besides, medical team also provided medical aid to over 300 people predisposed to various diseases due to flooding at Sujawal and Mir Pur Mathelo.

In continuation to relief assistance, food packets and clean water were distributed amongst more than 2500 vulnerable families at Hindu Goth, Surjani Town and Korangi in Karachi.

Pakistan Navy is determined to continue humanitarian assistance and mobilize resources to help flood-stricken families in different parts of Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Navy Water Mobile Bago Badin Korangi Mirpur Bathoro Sujawal

Recent Stories

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves PA against police misbehav ..

3 minutes ago

Expats have every right to contest elections: Zulf ..

55 seconds ago

Indian Defense Minister Says Will Visit Tehran on ..

56 seconds ago

SPI inflation increases 0.8 pc

5 minutes ago

Chehlum of Pir of Golra Sharif held

5 minutes ago

55th Defence Day to be observed in Kasur

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.