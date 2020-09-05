Pakistan Navy Post-flood Relief Assistance Continues In Sindh

Pakistan Navy relief operation continued to meet post-flood eventualities and to ensure restoration of flooded areas with rescue/ relief efforts at various localities of Sindh

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020) Pakistan Navy relief operation continued to meet post-flood eventualities and to ensure restoration of flooded areas with rescue/ relief efforts at various localities of Sindh. Pakistan Navy Emergency Response teams are consistently supplying basic food necessities and medical care to flood-ridden victims.

Pakistan Navy diving teams equipped with boats and special diving kits carried out Search and Rescue operation at District Badin and District Tando Bago in coordination with District administration. Additionally, Pakistan Navy diving and response teams are stationed at various locations in Karachi/ Sindh for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due flooding. Pakistan Navy troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in areas of ALLAH Bux Goth, Mirpur Bathoro, Ramzan Ghagar Goth, Umer Ghagar Goth, Sain Dino Jutt Goth, Allah Bux Jutt Goth, Ghulam Rathoo Jutt Goth, Rajab Khan Goth and Misri Jutt Goth in Sindh.

Beside, medical team also provided medical aid to over 300 people predisposed to various diseases due flooding at Sujawal and Mir Pur Mathelo.

In continuation to relief assistance, Food packets and clean water were distributed amongst more than 2500 vulnerable families at Hindu Goth, Surjani Town and Korangi in Karachi.

Pakistan Navy is determined to continue humanitarian assistance and mobilize resources to help flood-stricken families in different parts of Sindh.