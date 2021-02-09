Pakistan navy praised for naval exercises to ensure regional peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Speakers at a virtual conference on Tuesday appreciated the Pakistan Navy for holding series of joint naval exercises under the banner of AMAN to ensure regional peace and security through enhanced international maritime cooperation.

The conference on 'Evolving strategic environment in the Indian ocean region and significance of AMAN Exercise 2021' was organized by Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), said a news release.

The conference was coincided with another edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021, scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February 11 to 16, 2021.

Vice Admiral Asaf Humayun, HI(M), (Retd) said in the changing scenario of cooperation, coalition, containment and confrontation, Pakistan had been holding AMAN series of joint maritime exercise with its focus on eliminating maritime terrorism, piracy, drug trafficking, arms smuggling besides natural calamities.

"AMAN brings the navies of diverse nations together in its spirit of maritime cooperation," he added.

He said the complex nature of maritime security required collaborative efforts by the regional and extra-regional powers.

He also elaborated comprehensively on the recent major developments in the international geopolitical landscape.

Vice Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, HI(M), (Retd) discussed the geo-strategic significance of the western Indian Ocean region and important aspects of the ocean including the Gulf sea lanes, Suez connecting the Atlantic and Indian ocean through the Mediterranean, the choke points, cape routes, and ocean economic resources.

Admiral Iftikhar elaborated the important Gulf oil trade routes including Straits of Malacca, Hormuz, and Babul-Mandab as the key chokepoints.

Highlighting importance of the AMAN exercise, he said it would help address common maritime challenges in the region.

It was an inclusive platform that was open for all countries, he added.

He said AMAN played a prominent role in creating a positive image of Pakistan, especially in the maritime realm.

Vice Admiral Syed Khawar Ali Shah HI(M), (Retd) explained China's role in connecting the region through trade linkages and financial assistance.

He stated that the strategic maneuvering of China was rising in the Indian Ocean that had increased the economic activity.

He stated that Indians saw the Indian Ocean as their lake and had started establishing bases in Mauritius.

"They are trying to match the Chinese, however, they lack economic power," he added.

Admiral Khawar stated that the main driver in the present era was the geo-economics rather than geopolitics.