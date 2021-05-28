Pakistan Navy promotes peace, stability in region: Tasneem

Pakistan Navy promotes peace and stability in the region and has remained committed to maritime security and order at sea

These views were expressed by the Commander Pakistan Navy and Director of Indigenous Technical Development (North) Naval R&D Institute (ITD Wing) Tasneem Ahmad during a meeting here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Vice President LCCI Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry chaired the meeting while former President LCCI Engr. Sohail Lashari and Executive Committee Member Malik Riaz Iqbal were also present.

Tasneem Ahmad said that purpose of his LCCCI visit was to bridge the gap between private sector and Pakistan Navy as well as officially invite LCCI to participate in "Pakistan Navy Industrial Seminar".

He added that the event would be a mega forum generated by Pakistan Navy engaging academia, industry and business chambers, adding, an exhibition would also be held during the event.

On this occasion, LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said, "We truly value the services of Pakistan Navy which is an integral part of our armed forces in safeguarding the territorial waters of Pakistan.

" He appreciated the initiative of Pakistan Navy to interact with business Community with regard to inviting the representatives from private sector to participate in development projects being carried out by Pakistan Navy.

Tahir Manzoor said the LCCI had always advocated for enhancing defence production through public private partnership. "SAVDEX is the result of that vision and we vow to do more to achieve the desired objectives," he said.

LCCI former President Sohail Lashari appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy to promote local manufactured products.

He said the local industry required the support from the procurement agencies of armed forces to manufacture the desired standards.

He said the model of USA and Turkey could be followed where the armed forces joined hands with the local manufacturing industry to develop indigenous products.