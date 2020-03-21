UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Provides Assistance To Coastal Highway Accident Victims

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:12 PM

Pakistan Navy provides assistance to coastal highway accident victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy on Saturday rendered prompt assistance to the victims of a road accident on Coastal Highway; provided medical support to the injured and shifted victims to Pakistan Navy Hospital PNS DARMAN JAH at Ormara for further treatment.

A civil vehicle carrying 21 local people met an accident due to tyre burst near Kunwari Goth.

Upon receipt of information, Pakistan Navy immediately dispatched a team of medical staff and support troops to the spot and provided necessary medical assistance to the injured, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Around twenty (20) accident victims with limb fractures, chest and head injuries along with one body were immediately shifted to PNS DARMAN JAH where the injured were provided medical assistance by Pakistan Navy's qualified medical professionals.

More Stories From Pakistan

