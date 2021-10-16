UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Balochistan Earthquake Affectees

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan Navy on Saturday undertook Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in quake-hit areas of Balochistan

Pakistan Navy troops established relief camps, provided essential relief commodities and delivered ration bags to the aggrieved populace of earthquake affected areas, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The relief operation was aimed to support the earthquake affectees of Harnai district and adjoining towns and villages in Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung rural towns/villages and distributed necessary relief commodities including tents, blankets and food items. Thousands of ration bags and household goods including medicines were dispatched from Karachi to affected areas.

The district administration provided assistance in establishing relief camp in different surrounding villages of Harnai including Ghund Village, New Jalalabad, Akhterabad and Sarkon.

Pakistan Navy Station Commander at Quetta Captain Muhammad Ayaz visited the earthquake-hit areas to supervise the relief operations and distributed thousands of relief packages containing tents, blankets, warm clothes and food items to the affected population.

Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in District Harnai is a practical manifestation of PN's resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

