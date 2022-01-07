UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Flood Affectees In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Pakistan Navy provides relief assistance to flood affectees in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy on Friday undertook Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in flood-hit coastal areas of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy on Friday undertook Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in flood-hit coastal areas of Balochistan.

The Pakistan Navy troops established free medical camps, de-flooded water from residential areas and provided essential relief commodities including drinking water and ration bags to the affected populace, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The relief operation was aimed to support the flood affectees of Pasni, Gwadar and adjoining villages in Balochistan.

Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung rural areas like Bandri village, Musa Mor, Jiwani, Shyabad and Mullah band and distributed necessary relief commodities.

Pakistan Navy troops assisted civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer location. Heavy machinery was deployed for drainage of water to sea.

Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water and household goods including medicines were dispatched to affected areas. More than 1000 patients were provided free treatment at medical camps established by Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN's resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

Related Topics

Balochistan Pakistan Navy Flood Water Gwadar Pasni Media All From

Recent Stories

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at ..

Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

30 seconds ago
 Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukrai ..

Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

32 seconds ago
 Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Al-Attiyah in contro ..

Terranova wins Dakar stage 6, Al-Attiyah in control

34 seconds ago
 Commerce Secretary Raises Worry About Status for U ..

Commerce Secretary Raises Worry About Status for US Businesses in Turkey - State ..

35 seconds ago
 Tourists stopped to move Murree temporarily, Galiy ..

Tourists stopped to move Murree temporarily, Galiyat: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

4 minutes ago
 AJK to issue computerized Succession Certificates ..

AJK to issue computerized Succession Certificates to needy through NADRA soon: A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.