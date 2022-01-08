UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Provides Relief Assistance To Flood Affectees In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 11:22 AM

Pakistan Navy undertook Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in flood-hit coastal areas of Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops established free medical camps, de-flooded water from residential areas and provided essential relief commodities including drinking water and ration bags to the affected populace

The relief operation is aimed to support the flood affectees of Pasni, Gwadar and adjoining villages in Balochistan. Pakistan Navy troops reached out to far-flung rural areas like Bandri village, Musa Mor, Jiwani, Shyabad and Mullah band and distributed necessary relief commodities. Pakistan Navy troops assisted civil administration by rescuing the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer location.

Heavy machinery was deployed for drainage of water to sea.

Hundreds of ration bags, fresh drinking water and household goods including medicines were dispatched to affected areas. More than 1000 patients were provided free treatment at medical camps established by PN.
Pakistan Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending all possible humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

