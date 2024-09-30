Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Navy on Monday conducted a bilateral exercise, Asad Al Bahr-III, in the North Arabian Sea.
The Qatar Emiri Naval Ship AL KHOR participated in the exercise alongside Pakistan Navy Ships PNS SHAMSHEER and PNS ASLAT, a Pakistan Navy news release said.
During the bilateral exercise, operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations, Search and Rescue, and Air Defence exercises were conducted. Aim of the exercise was to work out interoperability while handling various challenges in regional Maritime arena.
Conduct of bilateral exercise like Asad Al Bahr-III will not only help in harnessing interoperability with respect to joint operations between both regional Navies but also mushroom avenues of bilateral defence ties.
Conduct of joint exercises with regional Navies is a manifestation of PN's resolve of handling traditional and nontraditional challenges in Maritime domain so as to ensure safety and security of seafarers in the region.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar sends bouquet to veteran journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami post his surgery1 minute ago
-
Authorities seal CNG filling station after explosion claimed 2 lives11 minutes ago
-
Government focused on economic stability: Rana Tanveer21 minutes ago
-
KP assembly unanimously passes three resolutions21 minutes ago
-
Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong21 minutes ago
-
Inquiry report of chlorine cylinder leakage at water plant unearths issues21 minutes ago
-
PM's UNGA address true reflection of Pakistani, Kashmiris, Muslim Ummah's aspirations1 hour ago
-
Kashmiris to uphold ideology of accession of entire J&K State to Pakistan at all costs: AJK1 hour ago
-
Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS1 hour ago
-
FOSPAH’s nationwide school campaign against harassment1 hour ago
-
Two missing children reunited with families1 hour ago
-
IGP pins new ranks to 55 promoted inspectors2 hours ago