Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Pakistan Navy, Qatar Emiri Navy conduct bilateral Exercise Asad Al Bahr-III

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Navy and Qatar Emiri Navy on Monday conducted a bilateral exercise, Asad Al Bahr-III, in the North Arabian Sea.

The Qatar Emiri Naval Ship AL KHOR participated in the exercise alongside Pakistan Navy Ships PNS SHAMSHEER and PNS ASLAT, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

During the bilateral exercise, operations including Maritime Interdiction Operations, Search and Rescue, and Air Defence exercises were conducted. Aim of the exercise was to work out interoperability while handling various challenges in regional Maritime arena.

Conduct of bilateral exercise like Asad Al Bahr-III will not only help in harnessing interoperability with respect to joint operations between both regional Navies but also mushroom avenues of bilateral defence ties.

Conduct of joint exercises with regional Navies is a manifestation of PN's resolve of handling traditional and nontraditional challenges in Maritime domain so as to ensure safety and security of seafarers in the region.

