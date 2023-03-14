UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Regularly Undertaking Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Missions Abroad

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 11:44 PM

The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday said it was regularly undertaking humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions abroad in line with the government policies in supporting friendly countries during times of natural calamities

The first Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) NASR, currently deployed on the HADR mission to Syria and Turkiye, reached Syria on Monday with relief goods for the earthquake affectees.

It was a testament of the PN's resolve to extend all-out support to brotherly countries at times of need and would continue to play its role, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Upon arrival at the Lattakia port (Syria), the ship was received by the Governor of Lattakia, the Federal Minister of education, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria, the Commander of Syrian Naval Forces, and other dignitaries. Approximately 665 tonnes of relief goods comprising blankets, warm clothing, and ration were handed over to the Syrian authorities.

During meetings with officials, the Mission Commander and Commanding Officer of the ship expressed condolences from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and the people of Pakistan.

