UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Releases Promo For Special Documentary Film "Surkhru"

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Pakistan Navy releases promo for special documentary film

The Pakistan Navy has released a promo for the special documentary film "Surkhru" to be released on Navy Day 2020 to mark the unflinching resolve and courage of valiant warriors defending the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Navy has released a promo for the special documentary film "Surkhru" to be released on Navy Day 2020 to mark the unflinching resolve and courage of valiant warriors defending the country.

The documentary to be released on Navy Day on September 8, was based on a successful operation by the Pakistan Navy to prevent an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

In this incident which took place on March 4, 2019, the Pakistan Navy shattered the nefarious intentions of the Indian Navy. This failed attempt by the Indian Navy to infiltrate was a continuation of the tension created after the Pulwama attacks. Documentary was a tribute to the brave Navy for their bravery in the performance of their duties.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Film And Movies March September 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

MQM delegation calls on Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

CJCSC meets Chief of General Staff Russian Federat ..

4 minutes ago

GDA leader Sadruddin Rashdi calls on Prime Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

Rs.1100 bln 'transformation plan' to change fate o ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister takes notice of lack of facilities ..

13 minutes ago

ISPR DG tweets "Har Ghari Tayyar Kamran" national ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.