UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Relief Operation Continues In Rain-hit Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Navy relief operation continues in rain-hit areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's relief operation on Monday continued in rain-hit areas of Karachi and Sindh.

Pakistan Navy teams, besides rescue operation, provided cooked food, necessary ration items and established medical care centers for assistance of distressed populous, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Pakistan Navy had augmented relief and rescue activities in Karachi and Badin, Sindh. Pakistan Navy assisted repairing of LBOD overflow/ leakage in coordination with civil administration in district Badin. Different areas were also de-flooded. Relief and rescue efforts were launched at various parts of Karachi and citizens were shifted to safer places, it added.

Hundreds of cooked food packets were distributed amongst the traumatized families in rain-hit area of Younis Abad & Kakka Pir, Nazimabad and Surjani Town.

Additionally, thousands of bags containing necessary food items were also distributed in Surjani Town, Yaro khan Goth, Yousaf Goth, Khamesso Goth covering diverse localities at Karachi and relief camps at district Badin.

Medical Camps established at Badin were reinforced with additional doctors and medics of Pakistan Navy.

Mobile medical teams visited various localities and provided treatment and medicines to over 1000 patients.

Medical assistance was also extended to residents, forced to remain confined at their homes due widespread flooding in Defence and Clifton areas.

Pakistan Navy's rescue and relief operation continues in Karachi and Sindh, to extend all out support in rain-hit areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Navy Badin All

Recent Stories

PM rejects Ogra’s summary for increase in POL pr ..

1 minute ago

Residents of Karachi DHA protest against CBC over ..

15 minutes ago

OPPO to unveil its Reno4 series on 10th September ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology to co ..

28 minutes ago

‘Pakistan and Imran Khan can’t go side by side ..

55 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan expands scope of ‘ReThink Brine ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.