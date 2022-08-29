Pakistan Navy flood relief operations on Monday continued in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Dadu, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Sehwan and Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy flood relief operations on Monday continued in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Dadu, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Sehwan and Sukkur.

Pakistan Navy personnel conducted relief operation for the people including elders, children and women from Christian and Hindu communities in Matli area of Badin, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

It added that these people were trapped in floodwater for two days where the Pakistan Navy team promptly reacted on the request of these flood victims and provided them basic necessities.

However, medical camps by Pakistan Navy which especially included lady doctor and female paramedical staff were working in different flood affected areas.

The mobile Medical Service through boats had also been started by Pakistan Navy to provide medical assistance to stranded populace and to rescue the patients from the doorstep.

Pakistan Navy teams were rescuing stranded families from flooded areas and shifting them to safer places.

Pakistan Navy troops were also distributing ration bags, cooked food, fresh drinking water and other necessities to locals.

The Civil Administration and people of these areas applauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy in the hour of need.