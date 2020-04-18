UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Relief Operations Continue Across The Country Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:36 PM

Pakistan Navy Relief Operations Continue Across The Country Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

As the nation is rigorously fighting against the corona virus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy continued nationwide support through numerous relief operations while reaching out to aggrieved families in urban cities to far-flung rural areas and towns across Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020) As the nation is rigorously fighting against the corona virus surge in the country, Pakistan Navy continued nationwide support through numerous relief operations while reaching out to aggrieved families in urban cities to far-flung rural areas and towns across Pakistan.

During these relief operations, thousands of families were provided with ration and protection masks in Coastal, Creeks and adjoining area of Balochistan and Sindh. Pakistan Navy teams reached out to deserving families at Gwadar, Jiwani, Pishukan, Surbandar, Gadani, Jati, Thatta, Sujawal and various Creeks and small Goth/ villages in outskirts of Karachi.

Beside, Pakistan Navy also continued relief drive and thousands of ration bags including food/ kitchen commodities, cash amounts were distributed to deserving families at Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Kasur, Lahore and Sialkot.

Medical and personal protection equipment including masks, gloves, goggles and protective dresses were also provided to authorities and hospitals in various remote villages/ towns and cities. In addition, Pakistan Navy ships transported food items donated by Chinese friendswhich included wheat flour, sugar and eatable oil etc from Karachi to Gwadar for distribution to deserving families.

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) has also remained at forefront in distributing ration bags among aggrieved families in nearby small villages of Murree.

Pakistan Navy midst challenges of corona pandemic is steadfast in support of the Nation with passion and resolve.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Balochistan Pakistan Navy China Murree Oil Gwadar Kasur Bahawalpur Sialkot Thatta Sujawal Women From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Israeli COVID-19 Count Surpasses 13,000, Death Tol ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry to Propose Use of Special ..

7 minutes ago

Govt to introduce Yaran-i-Watan for overseas Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

UN refugee agency calls for compassion following R ..

8 minutes ago

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Manag ..

7 minutes ago

3 vehicle lifters arrested, 7 motorcycles recovere ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.