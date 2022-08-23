UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Rescue, Relief Operation Continues In Flood Affected Areas Of Sindh

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan Navy rescue, relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Navy wide scale Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Sujawal, Jati, Said Pur, Sahto Goth, Lothio Goth, Jamali Goth, Mallah Goth, Panhwar Goth, Urki, Uthal, Lakhra, Mureed Khoso, Pir Jhalu, Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar, Chuhar Jamali, Ghotki, Pir Dino Shah, Saindad Alyani and Mir Pur Khas.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations, said a news release on Tuesday.

De-flooding operations are paced up in different areas by PN rescue teams. Moreover, free medical camps have also been established at Jati and Pir Dino Shah to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals.

Dedicated teams of doctors and paramedical staff are providing treatment and free medicines to aggrieved populace in these areas.

Pakistan Navy troops distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items including medicines to affected populace.

Pakistan Navy, alongwith civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst affected areas. Relief operation in Sindh is a practical manifestation of PN's resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Navy Flood Water Ghotki Uthal Sujawal All

Recent Stories

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: M ..

Govt providing cash assistance to flood-victims: Marriyum

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hot ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on hotel in Mogadishu

44 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on ..

Pak Vs Eng: Test tour will start in Rawalpindi on Dec 1

2 hours ago
 What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strat ..

What is Asif Ali's two-pronged power-hitting strategy?

2 hours ago
 Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

Threat to sessions judge: IHC summons Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social medi ..

Naeema Butt's latest photos storm into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.