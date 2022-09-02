Pakistan Navy rescue stranded populace in flood-hit areas

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Diving and Emergency Response teams continued to the rescue and relief operations in flood affected areas across the country.

The rescue and relief operations werer underway in the flood affected areas including Dera Ismail Khan, Rajanpur, Jampur, Fazilpur and various areas of Sindh, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy rescue teams having air assets, motorized boats and lifesaving equipments were providing all out support and reaching out to people in far flung remote areas.

In assistance to civil administration, provision of medical facilities was also being ensured through medical camps and mobile medical teams in the flood affected areas.

In the continuation of the rescue operations, 75 people were rescued by helicopter from Gozo area of Dadu. Some 60 other people trapped in flood water in Zahru Goth were also rescued safely. More than 50 people rescued from Ladhan Village and four other areas of Dadu were shifted to high safe areas.

Pakistan Navy resolve to continue support all countrymen in this hour of need.