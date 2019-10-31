Pakistan Navy Rescuessea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’affecteesincoastal Areas Of Thatta& Sajawal Districts

Pakistan Navy conducted rescue operation in suburb areas of Keti Bandar and ShahBandar in Thatta and Sajawal districts of interior Sindh which were affected by sea cyclonic storm‘Kyarr’

Pakistan Navy, upon receipt of information, reacted promptly and dispatchedthe rescue teams along with requisite equipment and boats to the affected sites of Goths ThakarKario, Hajamro of Keti Bandar and Gul Muhammad and Abbas Jatt Goths of Shah Bandar, where approximately 300 homes were flooded by sea water due to cyclonic storm. During rescue/ relief operations, large number of people including women, kids and elderly were evacuated to safer places by Pakistan Navy rescue boats. Pak Marines also facilitated the locals in construction/ building of protective Bands to avoid inundation.During rescue operation, medical assistance wasalso provided to local populace.