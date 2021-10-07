UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Conduct Live Weapon Firing During Exercise NASEEM AL BAHR XIII

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:46 PM

In an impressive fire power display during Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIII (NAB-XIII), Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval and Air Forces (RSNF) Thursday demonstrated joint combat readiness and war fighting potential through live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :In an impressive fire power display during Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIII (NAB-XIII), Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval and Air Forces (RSNF) Thursday demonstrated joint combat readiness and war fighting potential through live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily witnessed the Live Weapons Firing by various naval and air units of both the countries out at sea, said a Pakistan Navy media release here.

The maiden participation of Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) F-15 S/A in fire power display added unique blend to Joint Maritime Operations conducted during the exercise.

Exercise NAB-XIII comprised of practical demonstration of joint response to conventional threats at sea.

During Live Weapons Firing, PN and RSNF Ships and RSAF aircraft successfully engaged their respective targets.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and operational readiness among the armed forces of the participating countries to cater for wide spectrum of naval warfare and maritime security operations.

Later, both the Chiefs reviewed Joint Fleet Review of PN & RSNF ships at sea along with high ranking officials from both countries.

Exercise Naseem Al Bahr is a biennial Operational exercise which over two decades has evolved as a manifestation of Pak-Saudi strategic relationship and mutual resolve to enhance cooperation in dealing with maritime threats.

