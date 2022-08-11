Pakistan Navy search, rescue operation for MSV Jamna Sagar off Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :On August 9th, an Indian sailing vessel 'Jamna Sagar' sunk in Arabian sea near Gwadar with 10 Crew members onboard.

On responding to distress call, Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship MT KRUIBEKE to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of drowning sailing vessel, said a news release on Thursday.

The merchant ship eventually recovered 9 crew member and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew.

At the same time one Pakistan Navy Ship along with two helicopters also reached the areas and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of drowning of sailing vessel. The dead body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings.