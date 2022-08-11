UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Search, Rescue Operation For MSV Jamna Sagar Off Gwadar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan Navy search, rescue operation for MSV Jamna Sagar off Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :On August 9th, an Indian sailing vessel 'Jamna Sagar' sunk in Arabian sea near Gwadar with 10 Crew members onboard.

On responding to distress call, Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship MT KRUIBEKE to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of drowning sailing vessel, said a news release on Thursday.

The merchant ship eventually recovered 9 crew member and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew.

At the same time one Pakistan Navy Ship along with two helicopters also reached the areas and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of drowning of sailing vessel. The dead body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Pakistan Navy Dubai Gwadar Sagar Same August

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO S ..

Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet on sidelines of SCO Summit in Sept

15 minutes ago
 Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competit ..

Annual Inter-departmental Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

16 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writi ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Effective CV/Resume Writing & Interview Skill”

16 minutes ago
 The way you use a smart band has changed and here ..

The way you use a smart band has changed and here is why you would need a larger ..

21 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Northern Burkina Faso

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in d ..

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.